Excavators pile coal in a storage area at an Indonesian power plant in Suralaya, Banten province. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia allows 37 coal vessels to depart as export ban eased
- The government said the embargo was relaxed for miners that had met a requirement to sell a portion of their output for local power generation
- The export ban implemented on January 1 sent shock waves through global energy markets
Topic | Indonesia
