A woman is flogged 100 times for adultery in Idi, East Aceh. Photo: AFP
Indonesian woman flogged 100 times for adultery, partner gets 15 lashes
- Court gave a heftier sentence to the woman who confessed she had sex outside marriage, while the man denied the accusations
- The woman’s caning was briefly paused because she could not bear the pain, as dozens watched, recorded and posted the flogging on social media
Topic | Indonesia
