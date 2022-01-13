A woman is flogged 100 times for adultery in Idi, East Aceh. Photo: AFP
Indonesian woman flogged 100 times for adultery, partner gets 15 lashes

  • Court gave a heftier sentence to the woman who confessed she had sex outside marriage, while the man denied the accusations
  • The woman’s caning was briefly paused because she could not bear the pain, as dozens watched, recorded and posted the flogging on social media

Associated Press
Updated: 10:13pm, 13 Jan, 2022

