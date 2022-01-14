Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen (right) with Myanmar’s military chief Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyidaw on January 7. Photo: TVK via AFP
Malaysia minister rebukes Cambodia’s Hun Sen for meeting Myanmar junta chief

  • Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah chided the Cambodian strongman for not consulting Asean members before his two-day trip to the crisis-hit nation
  • He also said the visit achieved nothing even after coup leader Min Aung Hlaing pledged to extend a ceasefire with armed ethnic groups

Bloomberg
Updated: 12:26pm, 14 Jan, 2022

