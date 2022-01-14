Molnupiravir antiviral pill to be developed in Thailand and Indonesia. Photo: AP
Molnupiravir antiviral pill to be developed in Thailand and Indonesia. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Thailand, Indonesia plans for Covid-19 pill to be developed

  • The two countries will develop the antiviral pill molnupiravir to combat coronavirus amid rising infections driven by the Omicron variant
  • Thailand’s health minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Indonesia’s health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin separately confirmed their countries are planning to make versions of the drug

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:44pm, 14 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Molnupiravir antiviral pill to be developed in Thailand and Indonesia. Photo: AP
Molnupiravir antiviral pill to be developed in Thailand and Indonesia. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE