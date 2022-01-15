Indonesian college student Sultan Gustaf Al Ghozali traded selfies for US$1 million in NFTs. Photo: AFP
NFTs
Indonesian student’s selfies rake in US$1 million in NFT sales

  • Sultan Gustaf Al Ghozali says he did not think anybody would buy them, and he still has not plucked up the courage to tell his parents
  • Sales took off when a celebrity chef snapped some up and promoted them on his social media account, prompting more than 400 people to follow suit

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:00am, 15 Jan, 2022

