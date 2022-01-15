In Singapore, 87 per cent of the total population are fully vaccinated and 49 per cent have got booster shots. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: unvaccinated workers in Singapore risk losing their jobs
- From Saturday, a prior concession that allowed unjabbed employees who test negative to go to workplaces will be removed
- The city state also bars unvaccinated people from restaurants and shopping malls in a push to prevent the risks of the virus spreading
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
