In Singapore, 87 per cent of the total population are fully vaccinated and 49 per cent have got booster shots. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: unvaccinated workers in Singapore risk losing their jobs

  • From Saturday, a prior concession that allowed unjabbed employees who test negative to go to workplaces will be removed
  • The city state also bars unvaccinated people from restaurants and shopping malls in a push to prevent the risks of the virus spreading

Updated: 9:55am, 15 Jan, 2022

