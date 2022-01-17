Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen (right) shakes hands with Myanmar Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing during a dinner on January 7, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE / An Khoun Samaun / NTC
Asean divided over Myanmar as group postpones year’s first meeting
- In recent days, Malaysia and Singapore have opposed the idea of inviting back the junta to Asean meetings, as it had made no progress on a peace plan
- The disagreement indicates a challenging year ahead for Asean, threatening more exposure of its internal fissures and endangering the bloc’s credibility
Topic | Myanmar
Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen (right) shakes hands with Myanmar Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing during a dinner on January 7, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE / An Khoun Samaun / NTC