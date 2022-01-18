A worker inspects marijuana leaves at a farm in Thailand. Photo: Reuters
Thailand to drop jail terms and fines as it decriminalises marijuana

  • The move could allow people full access to marijuana without the fear of lengthy prison sentences and hefty fines, the country’s FDA chief says
  • Currently, possession of cannabis could land its owner in jail for up to 15 years as the plant is a category-5 narcotic drug in Thailand

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:42pm, 18 Jan, 2022

