A worker inspects marijuana leaves at a farm in Thailand. Photo: Reuters
Thailand to drop jail terms and fines as it decriminalises marijuana
- The move could allow people full access to marijuana without the fear of lengthy prison sentences and hefty fines, the country’s FDA chief says
- Currently, possession of cannabis could land its owner in jail for up to 15 years as the plant is a category-5 narcotic drug in Thailand
Topic | Thailand
