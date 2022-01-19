The accused in the Belgian court. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Vietnamese trafficker jailed for 15 years in Belgium for UK migrant lorry deaths

  • Vo Van Hong, 45, was found guilty of leading a Belgian-based people-trafficking operation linked to a lorry full of dead migrants found in England in 2019
  • The victims, 31 men and eight women aged between 15 and 44, who were all Vietnamese, died from suffocation and hyperthermia in the confined space of the lorry

Topic |   Human trafficking
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:28pm, 19 Jan, 2022

