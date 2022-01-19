Militant Zulkarnaen was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the 2002 Bali bombings. Photo: AP
Indonesian militant jailed for 15 years for Bali attacks
- Aris Sumarsono was found guilty of harbouring suspects and hiding information about the 2002 Bali bombings that killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists
- The Islamic militant went on the run for 18 years after the attacks but was tracked down two years ago by counterterrorism police
