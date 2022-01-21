People in Singapore board a bus heading to Malaysia’s Johor state. File photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Malaysia resumes ticket sales for quarantine-free travel to Singapore; Western Australia to stay shut over Omicron fears

  • Malaysia will halve the ticket quota, however, for air and land travel
  • Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan said reopening would be delayed indefinitely amid a surge in the Omicron variant in eastern states

Updated: 10:51am, 21 Jan, 2022

