People in Singapore board a bus heading to Malaysia’s Johor state. File photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Malaysia resumes ticket sales for quarantine-free travel to Singapore; Western Australia to stay shut over Omicron fears
- Malaysia will halve the ticket quota, however, for air and land travel
- Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan said reopening would be delayed indefinitely amid a surge in the Omicron variant in eastern states
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
