A sarcophagus is burned during the cremation of the late King Ida Cokorda Pemecutan XI of Bali. Photo: AFP
Bali bids King Pemecutan goodbye in grand cremation ceremony

  • Anak Agung Ngurah Manik Parasara, who died in late December at the age of 76, was known as a spiritual leader and an advocate of religious tolerance
  • The extensive ritual started on January 2 and continued until Friday when the royal cremation ceremony was held to release the soul of the departed

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:38pm, 21 Jan, 2022

