A sarcophagus is burned during the cremation of the late King Ida Cokorda Pemecutan XI of Bali. Photo: AFP
Bali bids King Pemecutan goodbye in grand cremation ceremony
- Anak Agung Ngurah Manik Parasara, who died in late December at the age of 76, was known as a spiritual leader and an advocate of religious tolerance
- The extensive ritual started on January 2 and continued until Friday when the royal cremation ceremony was held to release the soul of the departed
Topic | Asian Royalty
