Ferdinand Bong Bong Marcos Jr. Photo: Reuters
Philippines: Twitter suspends hundreds of accounts promoting Ferdinand ‘Bong Bong’ Marcos Jnr
- Twitter said it had used human review and technology in deciding to suspend more than 300 accounts and hashtags, adding its investigations were ongoing
- It said sharing political content or rallying people to do so via hashtags was within its rules, unless accounts were inauthentic, automated or paid for
