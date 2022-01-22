Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to hospital again. Photo: Reuters
Ex-Malaysia PM Mahathir, 96, hospitalised at heart institute for third time
- The two-time former premier, once the world’s oldest leader, has been admitted to the hospital for the third time in just over a month
- He underwent an elective procedure at the same hospital on January 7, and last month he was admitted for a ‘full medical check-up’ and observation
Topic | Malaysia
