Malaysia
Ex-Malaysia PM Mahathir, 96, hospitalised at heart institute for third time

  • The two-time former premier, once the world’s oldest leader, has been admitted to the hospital for the third time in just over a month
  • He underwent an elective procedure at the same hospital on January 7, and last month he was admitted for a ‘full medical check-up’ and observation

Associated Press
Updated: 5:59pm, 22 Jan, 2022

