Johor’s dissolved assembly, paves the way for third state election under PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Photo: AP
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysia’s Johor set for poll as ruler dissolves state assembly

  • The decision was consented by the southern state’s royal ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar after a meeting with Johor Chief Minister Hasni Mohammad on Saturday
  • Johor state polls must be held within 60 days after the assembly’s dissolution; victory for Umno could bring forward a general election by July

Topic |   Malaysia
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:33pm, 22 Jan, 2022

