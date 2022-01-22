Johor’s dissolved assembly, paves the way for third state election under PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Photo: AP
Malaysia’s Johor set for poll as ruler dissolves state assembly
- The decision was consented by the southern state’s royal ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar after a meeting with Johor Chief Minister Hasni Mohammad on Saturday
- Johor state polls must be held within 60 days after the assembly’s dissolution; victory for Umno could bring forward a general election by July
Topic | Malaysia
Johor’s dissolved assembly, paves the way for third state election under PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Photo: AP