Strong earthquake was 1,000km south of Manila. Photo: AFP
Strong earthquakes jolt southern Philippines, Indonesia, Japan

  • A 6.1-magnitude quake struck off Balut island on Saturday, 1,130 kilometres south of Manila; no major damage expected but warnings of an aftershock
  • An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck the Talaud Islands in Indonesia, while a magnitude of 6.6 struck off Japan’s southern island of Kyushu, also on Saturday

dpa Reuters and Bloomberg

Updated: 8:52pm, 22 Jan, 2022

