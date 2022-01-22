Strong earthquake was 1,000km south of Manila. Photo: AFP
Strong earthquakes jolt southern Philippines, Indonesia, Japan
- A 6.1-magnitude quake struck off Balut island on Saturday, 1,130 kilometres south of Manila; no major damage expected but warnings of an aftershock
- An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck the Talaud Islands in Indonesia, while a magnitude of 6.6 struck off Japan’s southern island of Kyushu, also on Saturday
