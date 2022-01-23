The Genting Dream cruise ship. File photo: SCMP / Nora Tam
Genting Hong Kong: How Malaysian billionaire Lim Kok Thay’s cruise empire imploded

  • Lim Kok Thay built up Genting Hong Kong from the 1990s as a way of diversifying the casino business set up by his father in Malaysia
  • Once one of Asia’s biggest cruise operators, Lim’s company is headed for liquidation as the pandemic brings tourism businesses to their knees

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Updated: 7:00pm, 23 Jan, 2022

