A Genting cruise ship is seen in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour in 2021. Photo: Nora Tam
Malaysian billionaire Lim Kok Thay resigns from Genting Hong Kong as cruise company heads for liquidation
- Lim stepped down as chairman, CEO and executive director of Genting Hong Kong with effect from January 21, the company said in a stock exchange filing
- Genting Hong Kong reported a record US$1.7 billion loss in May and has seen its stock plunge more than 50 per cent since the start of 2020
Topic | Millionaires and billionaires
