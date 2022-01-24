A Genting cruise ship is seen in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour in 2021. Photo: Nora Tam
A Genting cruise ship is seen in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour in 2021. Photo: Nora Tam
Malaysian billionaire Lim Kok Thay resigns from Genting Hong Kong as cruise company heads for liquidation

  • Lim stepped down as chairman, CEO and executive director of Genting Hong Kong with effect from January 21, the company said in a stock exchange filing
  • Genting Hong Kong reported a record US$1.7 billion loss in May and has seen its stock plunge more than 50 per cent since the start of 2020

Topic |   Millionaires and billionaires
Bloomberg
Updated: 1:06pm, 24 Jan, 2022

