Singaporean teenager with a gaming addiction, fatally stabbed his father.
Singapore teen who fatally stabbed father had gaming addiction, sentenced to five years’ detention
- The boy was 14 when he attacked his father with a fruit knife following an argument about a lost laundry detergent scoop in December 2020
- Diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder as a young child, he had also received counselling and therapy for gaming addiction disorder since 2018
