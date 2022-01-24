Singaporean teenager with a gaming addiction, fatally stabbed his father.
Singaporean teenager with a gaming addiction, fatally stabbed his father.
Singapore teen who fatally stabbed father had gaming addiction, sentenced to five years’ detention

  • The boy was 14 when he attacked his father with a fruit knife following an argument about a lost laundry detergent scoop in December 2020
  • Diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder as a young child, he had also received counselling and therapy for gaming addiction disorder since 2018

Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk and Today Online

Updated: 6:58pm, 24 Jan, 2022

