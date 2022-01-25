Shoppers on Orchard Road in Singapore. The city state’s central bank said it expects core inflation to be 2.0–3.0 per cent this year. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore unexpectedly tightens monetary policy to fight inflation
- Analysts expect further action by the Monetary Authority of Singapore at its semi-annual policy meeting in April
- The central bank said the move is ‘appropriate for ensuring medium-term price stability’
