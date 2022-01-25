Indonesian President Joko Widodo has repeatedly voiced his opposition to running for a third term. File photo: AP
Indonesia ends Jokowi third term speculation by unveiling 2024 presidential election date

  • The general election will be held on February 14, 2024, and the polls to vote for provincial governors and regency chiefs are slated for November 27 of the same year
  • Jokowi has repeatedly voiced his opposition to the idea of extending his second term in office

Bloomberg
Updated: 4:00pm, 25 Jan, 2022

