Oil spill leaked from an undersea pipeline belongs to Star Petroleum. Photo: Reuters
Oil spill leaked from an undersea pipeline belongs to Star Petroleum. Photo: Reuters
Environment
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Offshore oil spill threatens beaches in eastern Thailand as Navy rushes to help with clean-up operation

  • The spill leaked from an undersea pipeline near Rayong province, which belongs to Star Petroleum Refining
  • The Thai Navy has sent a surveillance plane, two ships and a helicopter to help with the clean-up, but some of it could hit the area’s shores

Topic |   Environment
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:44pm, 26 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Oil spill leaked from an undersea pipeline belongs to Star Petroleum. Photo: Reuters
Oil spill leaked from an undersea pipeline belongs to Star Petroleum. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE