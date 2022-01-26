Oil spill leaked from an undersea pipeline belongs to Star Petroleum. Photo: Reuters
Offshore oil spill threatens beaches in eastern Thailand as Navy rushes to help with clean-up operation
- The spill leaked from an undersea pipeline near Rayong province, which belongs to Star Petroleum Refining
- The Thai Navy has sent a surveillance plane, two ships and a helicopter to help with the clean-up, but some of it could hit the area’s shores
