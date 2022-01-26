Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen and Myanmar’s military chief Min Aung Hlaing held a virtual meeting. Photo: AFP
Cambodia’s Hun Sen urges Myanmar junta chief to allow humanitarian aid access
- The PM, as Asean chairman, held a video call with Min Aung Hlaing and appealed to him to follow a five-point agreement to address the Myanmar conflict
- He urged Myanmar’s military ruler to allow a visit by a special envoy of the Asean and to support the provision of humanitarian aid
