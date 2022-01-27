Noeleen Heyzer, the UN Secretary-General’s special envoy in Myanmar, in Bangkok, Thailand on January 17. Thailand Government House / Handout via Reuters
UN Security Council to meet on Friday over Myanmar crisis
- Cambodia’s Asean envoy to Myanmar, Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, will attend the closed-door talks along with UN special envoy for Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer
- The minister is expected to report on the controversial visit to Myanmar in early January by Cambodia’s strongman ruler Hun Sen
