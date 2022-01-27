A signboard for TotalEnergies EP Myanmar past a closed gate in Yangon, Myanmar on January 22. Photo: AFP
A signboard for TotalEnergies EP Myanmar past a closed gate in Yangon, Myanmar on January 22. Photo: AFP
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

US warns firms to be ‘extremely wary’ over doing business in Myanmar

  • According to a statement from six cabinet-level departments, those involved with businesses controlled by the military regime face exposure to significant ‘legal risks’
  • The statement noted that the European Union and other countries have also placed restrictions on doing business with Myanmar

Topic |   Myanmar
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:16am, 27 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A signboard for TotalEnergies EP Myanmar past a closed gate in Yangon, Myanmar on January 22. Photo: AFP
A signboard for TotalEnergies EP Myanmar past a closed gate in Yangon, Myanmar on January 22. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE