A signboard for TotalEnergies EP Myanmar past a closed gate in Yangon, Myanmar on January 22. Photo: AFP
US warns firms to be ‘extremely wary’ over doing business in Myanmar
- According to a statement from six cabinet-level departments, those involved with businesses controlled by the military regime face exposure to significant ‘legal risks’
- The statement noted that the European Union and other countries have also placed restrictions on doing business with Myanmar
Topic | Myanmar
