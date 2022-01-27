“In Malaysia, there’s an image problem when it comes to manual labour and plantation work,” McGill said by phone. “The locals don’t want to do it because they consider it demeaning and unfashionable.”

The labour shortage worsened when the pandemic shut borders and the government extended a freeze on migrant hiring, cutting off access to new foreign workers. Fresh-fruit bunch yields slumped to the lowest in three decades last year, pushing palm oil production to the smallest since 2016.

“The pandemic was an eye-opener to us,” said Nageeb Wahab, chief executive at the Malaysian Palm Oil Association, a group representing 40 per cent of plantations by area. “In the last two years we had zero workers coming in,” he said from Kuala Lumpur. “We managed to survive only because prices were very good.”

Without enough workers on the ground, planters were forced to reduce harvesting rounds and leave ripened fruits rotting on trees. While the production shortfall pushed palm to the forefront of a global rally in edible oils, plantation companies lost a large chunk of potential revenue.

The Malaysian Plantation Industries and Commodities Ministry in December estimated losses last year at about US$3.4 billion, and said the shortage of harvesters and fruit pickers had reached more than 25,000 as of August.

Plantations desperate for workers tried to ease the crunch by attracting locals with higher wages and hiring prisoners. But the attrition rate for locals was high, with nearly half the workers hired in 2020 leaving their jobs, while taking on parolees triggered concerns from non-governmental groups, Nageeb said.

One company making an appeal to locals is Sime Darby Plantation Bhd., the world’s biggest planter by area. But despite offering stable incomes and benefits such as free housing, subsidised utilities and day care, the response has been lukewarm.

“Work in the estates has historically been regarded as dangerous, difficult and dirty,” according to the company. “This has become a stigma which the industry needs to overcome.”

A worker uses a motorised harvesting sickle to cut a palm oil fruit bunch from a tree at a plantation in Selangor’s Kapar, Malaysia. Photo: Bloomberg

Companies are looking for ways to re-brand and revamp field work to make it more attractive to locals and cut reliance on foreign labour. That includes automation and mechanisation in harvesting, as well as drone technology, artificial intelligence and robotics along the supply chain. “Work on the estates has been done almost the same way for the last 100 years,” Sime Darby said.

Nageeb, from the plantation association, is heading a government-funded group to boost technology on the estates. For him, the focus over the next three years is to halve the requirement of foreign workers by improving harvesting with mechanised and intelligent cutters.