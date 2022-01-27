Israeli expatriate Atar Sandler packs up with her husband and children in their flat in Singapore for relocation to New York. Photo: Reuters
Some Singapore expats head for exit as patience for coronavirus rules wears thin
- Covid-19 has prompted soul-searching among many foreign workers who bemoan the inability to travel freely to visit family
- But despite the curbs, AmCham Singapore boss said the ‘city state, from a relative point of view is a great place to live and do business’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Israeli expatriate Atar Sandler packs up with her husband and children in their flat in Singapore for relocation to New York. Photo: Reuters