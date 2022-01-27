An aerial view from a navy plane shows clean-up efforts of a large oil spill off the coast of Rayong, eastern Thailand on Thursday. Photo: Royal Thai Navy via AP
Malaysia sends aircraft to help Thailand clear up oil slick threatening to damage environment
- The C-130 joined other planes, ships and a helicopter deployed by the Thai navy to contain the damage from The Star Petroleum Refining Public Company’s oil leak
- The slick could affect 24 hectares of coral and 48 hectares of seagrass, causing environmental damage that would take time to rehabilitate
Topic | Thailand
