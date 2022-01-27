An aerial view from a navy plane shows clean-up efforts of a large oil spill off the coast of Rayong, eastern Thailand on Thursday. Photo: Royal Thai Navy via AP
An aerial view from a navy plane shows clean-up efforts of a large oil spill off the coast of Rayong, eastern Thailand on Thursday. Photo: Royal Thai Navy via AP
Thailand
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysia sends aircraft to help Thailand clear up oil slick threatening to damage environment

  • The C-130 joined other planes, ships and a helicopter deployed by the Thai navy to contain the damage from The Star Petroleum Refining Public Company’s oil leak
  • The slick could affect 24 hectares of coral and 48 hectares of seagrass, causing environmental damage that would take time to rehabilitate

Topic |   Thailand
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:50am, 28 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An aerial view from a navy plane shows clean-up efforts of a large oil spill off the coast of Rayong, eastern Thailand on Thursday. Photo: Royal Thai Navy via AP
An aerial view from a navy plane shows clean-up efforts of a large oil spill off the coast of Rayong, eastern Thailand on Thursday. Photo: Royal Thai Navy via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE