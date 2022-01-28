Office workers walk out for lunch break in Singapore’s financial business district. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Singapore foreign workforce grows first time since pandemic; Australia sees deadliest day
- Improvement in the employment situation was driven by an increase in the construction sector after some border restrictions were eased
- Elsewhere, the Philippines will no longer require fully vaccinated visitors to undergo facility-based quarantine
