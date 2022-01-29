German cruise shipbuilder MV Werften has filed for insolvency, as the firm and its parent company Genting Hong Kong struggle with financial woes. Photo: dpa
Malaysian billionaire Lim Kok Thay blames Germany for Genting Hong Kong’s demise
- Lim said it would’ve survived had the new German government ‘honoured their obligations’ on US$620m in credit to help MV Werften continue building a cruise ship
- German government officials have said that they did everything in their power to save MV Werften
Topic | Malaysia
German cruise shipbuilder MV Werften has filed for insolvency, as the firm and its parent company Genting Hong Kong struggle with financial woes. Photo: dpa