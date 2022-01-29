A protestor holds a placard as people rally against the military coup in Yangon. File photo: Reuters
One year after Myanmar’s coup, families of detainees search for answers
- Many people have disappeared since Myanmar was plunged into turmoil, activists and families say
- The AAPP group estimates more than 8,000 people are detained in prisons and interrogation centres, including Suu Kyi and most of her cabinet, while about 1,500 have been killed
