A protestor holds a placard as people rally against the military coup in Yangon. File photo: Reuters
A protestor holds a placard as people rally against the military coup in Yangon. File photo: Reuters
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

One year after Myanmar’s coup, families of detainees search for answers

  • Many people have disappeared since Myanmar was plunged into turmoil, activists and families say
  • The AAPP group estimates more than 8,000 people are detained in prisons and interrogation centres, including Suu Kyi and most of her cabinet, while about 1,500 have been killed

Topic |   Myanmar
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:30pm, 29 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A protestor holds a placard as people rally against the military coup in Yangon. File photo: Reuters
A protestor holds a placard as people rally against the military coup in Yangon. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE