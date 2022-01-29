A worker carries out a test on a glove at a factory in Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
US bans imports from Malaysian glove maker YTY over forced labour allegations
- The customs agency identified seven indicators of forced labour at YTY Group, including intimidation, threats, debt bondage and abusive working conditions
- The agency also determined that Malaysian palm oil producer Sime Darby Plantation uses forced labour and that the firm’s goods were subject to seizure
Topic | Malaysia
A worker carries out a test on a glove at a factory in Malaysia. Photo: Reuters