The torched Double O nightclub in Sorong, West Papua province, Indonesia. Photo: AP
11 arrested after deadly West Papua nightclub fight and fire that killed 18

  • Two of the 11 are believed to have been involved in the stabbing, the other nine allegedly committed arson; police are hunting seven others
  • The fight erupted in Sorong and 18 people were killed, most of them in the blaze at the Double O nightclub, which was burnt to the ground

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:54pm, 29 Jan, 2022

