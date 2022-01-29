Meth pills seized near the border of Thailand and Laos. Photo: AFP
Meth pills seized near the border of Thailand and Laos. Photo: AFP
Laos
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Laos: big meth bust, UN warns of Southeast Asia security breakdown

  • The 36.5 million meth pill haul in the northwestern province of Bokeo was the region’s second largest after 55.6 million were seized in October
  • ‘Organised crime treat the Mekong region like a playground,’ the UN Office on Drugs and Crime said, warning of a surge in drug production and trafficking

Topic |   Laos
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:43pm, 29 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Meth pills seized near the border of Thailand and Laos. Photo: AFP
Meth pills seized near the border of Thailand and Laos. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE