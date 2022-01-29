Meth pills seized near the border of Thailand and Laos. Photo: AFP
Laos: big meth bust, UN warns of Southeast Asia security breakdown
- The 36.5 million meth pill haul in the northwestern province of Bokeo was the region’s second largest after 55.6 million were seized in October
- ‘Organised crime treat the Mekong region like a playground,’ the UN Office on Drugs and Crime said, warning of a surge in drug production and trafficking
Topic | Laos
