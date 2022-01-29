The oil leak at Mae Ram Phueng beach in Rayong province, Thailand. Photo: EPA
The oil leak at Mae Ram Phueng beach in Rayong province, Thailand. Photo: EPA
Thai oil spill is ‘nail in the coffin’ for Covid-hit beach businesses

  • A marine scientist warned people to ‘definitely avoid’ swimming in affected areas, which struggling tourism-dependent businesses fear could spell disaster
  • Local resorts and restaurants have already been forced to slash prices in half due to the impact of the coronavirus

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:24pm, 29 Jan, 2022

