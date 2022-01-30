A worker cleans oil spills caused by a leak from an undersea pipeline off Thailand’s eastern coast at Mae Ramphueng beach in Rayong province. Photo: Reuters
Thailand province declares state of emergency as oil slick hits beach
- Some 20-50 tons of oil are estimated to have leaked on Tuesday night in the Gulf of Thailand from an undersea hosepipe used to load offshore tankers
- Efforts to keep the oil slick from reaching Mae Ramphueng beach in Rayong province southeast of Bangkok were unsuccessful, and some oil began spilling onto the sand
Topic | Thailand
