Workers load harvested palm oil fruit onto a truck at a plantation in Malaysia. Palm oil producers are among the firms suspected of forced labour practices. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysia summons companies facing US bans over forced labour

  • Disposable glove maker YTY Group and palm oil producer Sime Darby Plantation Bhd were identified by the US on Friday as having used forced labour
  • Malaysian factories have been under increased scrutiny over allegations of abuse of migrant workers, who make up much of the country’s manufacturing workforce

Topic |   Malaysia
Reuters
Reuters in Kuala Lumpur

Updated: 2:47pm, 30 Jan, 2022

