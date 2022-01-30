Workers load harvested palm oil fruit onto a truck at a plantation in Malaysia. Palm oil producers are among the firms suspected of forced labour practices. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia summons companies facing US bans over forced labour
- Disposable glove maker YTY Group and palm oil producer Sime Darby Plantation Bhd were identified by the US on Friday as having used forced labour
- Malaysian factories have been under increased scrutiny over allegations of abuse of migrant workers, who make up much of the country’s manufacturing workforce
Topic | Malaysia
Workers load harvested palm oil fruit onto a truck at a plantation in Malaysia. Palm oil producers are among the firms suspected of forced labour practices. Photo: Bloomberg