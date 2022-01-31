A TikTok trend that has seen users offer to rent themselves out as Lunar New Year dates highlights the pressures young people face over the holiday. Photo: dpa
Singapore TikTokers advertise themselves as Lunar New Year dates to help strangers avoid awkward questions
- A number of Singaporean TikTokers have offered themselves as dates, in return for money, as part of a meme that has taken off in the city state
- The TikTok trend highlights the pressures many young people face during the Lunar New Year when older relatives bombard them with relationship questions
Topic | Singapore
