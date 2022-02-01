Tourists pose with lion dancers at a shopping centre in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Thailand restarts quarantine-free tourism; US warns against travel to Singapore

  • The tourism-reliant kingdom expects 5 million foreign visitors to take advantage of its Test & Go programme this year
  • Elsewhere, Australian PM Scott Morrison said his government hasn’t ‘got everything right’ in its handling of the pandemic

Updated: 1:34pm, 1 Feb, 2022

