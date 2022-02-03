Philippine’s President Rodrigo Duterte is in quarantine. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Philippines’ Duterte in quarantine following exposure to Covid
- The President was exposed to a household staff member who tested positive for Covid-19 on January 30, but he tested negative the following two days
- 76-year-old Duterte, whose six-year term ends in June, was double vaccinated with Sinopharm last year, and received a booster shot in January
Topic | The Philippines
Philippine’s President Rodrigo Duterte is in quarantine. Photo: Reuters