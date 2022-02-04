Philippine Senator Manny Pacquiao vows to chase Marcos’ billions if elected. Photo: AFP
Philippine Senator Manny Pacquiao vows to chase Marcos’ billions if elected. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Philippines’ Pacquiao vows to chase Marcos’ ill-gotten wealth if elected president

  • The boxing icon takes a jab at rival Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jnr, whose family was accused of plundering US$10 billion during his late father’s rule
  • He said the Presidential Commission on Good Government, which recouped US$3.41 billion from the Marcoses, would be empowered to recover more

Topic |   The Philippines
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:59pm, 4 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Philippine Senator Manny Pacquiao vows to chase Marcos’ billions if elected. Photo: AFP
Philippine Senator Manny Pacquiao vows to chase Marcos’ billions if elected. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE