Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is home from hospital during the day. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s ex-PM Mahathir allowed home but still receiving hospital treatment
- I have recovered’ but ‘not fully’ Mahathir said in a video, in which he was seen walking slowly
- The 96-year-old returns home during the day but visits the hospital in the evenings for physiotherapy and further treatment
Topic | Malaysia
