A woman looks at decorative ornaments on the eve of Lunar New Year of the Tiger at the Chinatown district in Singapore on January 31. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore’s daily local Covid-19 cases hit record 13,046 after Lunar New Year

  • It was the first time for Singapore to report more than 10,000 new cases in a single day
  • Singapore has recorded 85,357 cases over the last 28 days, most with mild or no symptoms

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 10:00am, 5 Feb, 2022

