A woman looks at decorative ornaments on the eve of Lunar New Year of the Tiger at the Chinatown district in Singapore on January 31. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s daily local Covid-19 cases hit record 13,046 after Lunar New Year
- It was the first time for Singapore to report more than 10,000 new cases in a single day
- Singapore has recorded 85,357 cases over the last 28 days, most with mild or no symptoms
