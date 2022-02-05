Aerial photo of burnt buildings in Mingin Township, Sagaing Division. Photo: AFP
Myanmar junta troops burning hundreds of homes, villagers say
- A villager said troops set fire to about 200 houses, ‘We could not bring anything with us. We took some warm clothes only, and then we just ran away’
- Mass protests against last year’s coup have been met with a brutal military crackdown in which more than 1,500 people have been killed
Topic | Myanmar
