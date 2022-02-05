Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte .Photo: Reuters
Philippines’ Duterte defends US$565-million gas deal after senate endorses complaint
- Udenna Corp, a company owned by Dennis Uy, a friend of Duterte’s, acquired Chevron Corp’s 45 per cent in the country’s Malampaya gas-to-power project in 2019
- ‘I am convinced that this was a private transaction between private entities that must be respected,’ Duterte said, adding that the national interest has been protected
