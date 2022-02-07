Lin Lin Bo Bo, whose parents cut ties with him, shows a picture of his mother’s wounds that he were caused by Myanmar military supporters beating her. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar parents disown their dissident children amid junta’s threats
- Notices in state-owned newspapers announcing families have cut ties with their anti-coup relatives have become a frequent occurrence in conflict-torn Myanmar
- It follows the junta targeting families of opposition activists, with the army earlier saying it would seize properties and arrest anyone sheltering protesters
Topic | Myanmar
