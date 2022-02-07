A man rides a horse at Cha-Am Beach in Phetchaburi province, Thailand. Photo: Reuters
Thailand to hold travel bubble talks with China, Malaysia in bid to reboot tourism industry
- Thailand is chasing bilateral deals to spark a broader recovery in its Covid-battered tourism industry as it seeks the return of large numbers of holidaymakers
- Chinese and Malaysian tourists were the largest groups of visitors to Thailand before the pandemic, and their return is seen as key to a sustainable rebound
