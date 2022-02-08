Singapore’s GIC was founded in 1981 to help manage the fledgling 16-year-old city state’s excess reserves. Photo: AFP
China challenges hit Singapore’s GIC as world’s third-largest sovereign wealth fund turns 40

  • With an estimated US$744 billion under management, Singapore’s GIC has never had so much money – nor faced as many challenges trying to manage it
  • Two investment pillars that helped fuel its success – China and bonds – are now under siege from inflation, geopolitics and regulatory crackdowns

Updated: 2:01pm, 8 Feb, 2022

