China challenges hit Singapore’s GIC as world’s third-largest sovereign wealth fund turns 40
- With an estimated US$744 billion under management, Singapore’s GIC has never had so much money – nor faced as many challenges trying to manage it
- Two investment pillars that helped fuel its success – China and bonds – are now under siege from inflation, geopolitics and regulatory crackdowns
