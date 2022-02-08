Palu locals prepare to release a wild crocodile back to the river after removing a tyre from its neck. Photo: Antara Foto via Reuters
Indonesian crocodile stuck in tyre freed from five-year ordeal
- Conversation workers have been trying to catch the 5.2-metre reptile to free it from its misery, but with no luck
- Local villager Tili used ropes and chicken as bait in a three-week effort to lure the beast. ‘I hate seeing animals trapped and suffering,’ he said
Topic | Indonesia
