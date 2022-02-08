Palu locals prepare to release a wild crocodile back to the river after removing a tyre from its neck. Photo: Antara Foto via Reuters
Palu locals prepare to release a wild crocodile back to the river after removing a tyre from its neck. Photo: Antara Foto via Reuters
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Indonesian crocodile stuck in tyre freed from five-year ordeal

  • Conversation workers have been trying to catch the 5.2-metre reptile to free it from its misery, but with no luck
  • Local villager Tili used ropes and chicken as bait in a three-week effort to lure the beast. ‘I hate seeing animals trapped and suffering,’ he said

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:45pm, 8 Feb, 2022

