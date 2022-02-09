A Russian athlete look at his phone after the Men’s 15km+15km Skiathlon event at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Japan to screen athletes’ devices after Winter Olympics over Covid-19 app fears; South Korea weighs voting options for Covid-19 patients

  • Japan Sports Agency said experts would inspect the devices for suspicious apps, adding that it was looking to lend devices to its Winter Paralympics delegation
  • Elsewhere, South Korea is exploring ways to allow people who have caught Covid-19 to still cast their ballot, and anti-vax protests continue in New Zealand

Updated: 2:42pm, 9 Feb, 2022

